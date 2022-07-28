Icertis Logo

 By Icertis

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that former BMW CEO Harald Krüger has joined its Advisory Board. Mr. Krüger's exceptional career in the automotive industry, as well as board and advisory positions with global market leaders such as Deutsche Telekom AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and Salesforce (EMEA) offer Icertis invaluable expertise as the company transforms the foundation of commerce with the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform.

