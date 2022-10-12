Icertis Logo

Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs is recognizing Samir Bodas, Chairman and CEO of Icertis, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

