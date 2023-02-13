Icertis Logo

High-Performing Organizations Recognized for Delivering Customer Value with Contract Intelligence

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the winners of its second annual Icertis Partner of the Year Awards. Accenture, Elevate, PwC, and SAP were honored at the Icertis Global Partner Summit, in San Diego, California.


