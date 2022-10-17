Icertis Logo

Key Details:

  • For the third consecutive year, Icertis was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management for its Completeness of Vision.
  • Icertis is positioned furthest right on the Completeness of Vision axis for three consecutive years.
  • We believe the growth in CLM adoption is fueled by digital transformation and automation and is increasingly recognized as a universal, critical asset for businesses across industries.

