 By Icertis, Spend Matters

Contract Intelligence Pioneer Garners Procurement Technology Accolade for Fourth Consecutive Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Value Leader by Spend Matters in its Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM. Icertis garnered a top position as one of the best fit vendors for both mid and large-sized enterprises, receiving strong scores from analysts for integration functionality, analytics, user experience, and services.


