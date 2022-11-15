Icertis Logo

 By Icertis, LegalTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Icertis for Delivering Strategic Outcomes to the Legal Industry

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 15, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has received the "Contract Management Innovation of the Year" award in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, further strengthening Icertis' market leadership. LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the legal technology industry. This year's program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 12 countries worldwide.


