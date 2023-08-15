Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. Today IDenta Corp reported its 2023 second quarter financial statement and got a GSA contract with the US government to be able to expand the activities with the USA Government's customers.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In this quarter there was a slowdown in sales but we continued to improve the company's marketing and sales infrastructure, building an additional strategy for future growth engines and entering as an official supplier to the GSA platform in order to make the company's products accessible to government agencies in the United States. There is a huge advantage to working with the GSA platform and it is one of the preferred platforms of the US government for the procurement of security equipment for the security forces in the United States and abroad. We are expecting for significant milestone on our path toward sustainable earnings growth over the short and long term."


