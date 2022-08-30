Identity Digital logo (PRNewsfoto/Identity Digital)

Identity Digital logo (PRNewsfoto/Identity Digital)

 By Identity Digital

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Businesses and investors now have the opportunity to purchase these premium domains for the first time at "buy it now" pricing.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announces that it will release approximately 5,000 previously reserved domains at "buy it now" (first come, first served) prices. Customers can purchase the domains beginning at 17:00 UTC on Sept. 13, 2022.

Tags