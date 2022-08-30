...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Identity Digital logo (PRNewsfoto/Identity Digital)
Businesses and investors now have the opportunity to purchase these premium domains for the first time at "buy it now" pricing.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announces that it will release approximately 5,000 previously reserved domains at "buy it now" (first come, first served) prices. Customers can purchase the domains beginning at 17:00 UTC on Sept. 13, 2022.
Some of the domains staged for sale at that time are:
rock.band
Miami.dentist
aerospace.engineer
farm.forsale
esports.games
tech.guide
trading.live
dallas.mortgage
clothing.sale
security.software
wedding.video
box.wine
Identity Digital provides businesses with descriptive top-level domains (TLDs), allowing them to use both sides of the dot to create authentic digital identities. Identity Digital domains are also shorter, more memorable, and an excellent foundation for an effective search engine optimization (SEO) strategy.
The company anticipates the release of these domains will attract interest from a wide variety of customers. "It's always exciting when previously unavailable domain inventory is released into the market, especially domains of this quality. Each one represents a new opportunity for the user," says Matt Overman, SVP of Sales, Identity Digital. "We anticipate interest from current brands, new businesses, and domain investors alike."
Those interested in purchasing one of these domain names should contact their preferred domain registrar to check availability and pricing.
About Identity Digital
Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital operates around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, they enable customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 300 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.