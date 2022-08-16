Support Local Journalism


 Increasing Interest in Building Strong Online Brands with Descriptive Domains Is Driving the Company's Growth.

NEW YORK and BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced today that Identity Digital Inc., a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, is listed on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Many well-known businesses, such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, gained their first exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

