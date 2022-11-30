Q2 Abuse cases

 By Identity Digital, Inc.

The quarterly report, made possible by its Dynamic Defenseservice, demonstrates significant progress in mitigating domain abuse among its top-level domains (TLDs).

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To promote awareness among registrars, trusted notifiers, and end users, Identity Digital™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, very recently published its first (Q2) Anti-Abuse Report. The report shares data and statistics on DNS abuse within the registry operator's TLD portfolio. The second (Q3) Anti-Abuse Report is slated to come out shortly as well. 


