Identity Resolution Leader, Versium Announces Partnership With ZeroBounce By Versium Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Versium announced its partnership with ZeroBounce. The alliance will bring together Versium's powerful identity data technology solutions and ZeroBounce's industry leading email validation services. The resulting partnership will ensure that ZeroBounce customers can substantially improve their ability to reach their target audiences across the digital spectrum.ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification service helping businesses achieve higher email deliverability. The system detects email typos, nonexistent and abusive email accounts, spam traps and other risky email addresses.Versium's identity technology can associate multiple additional contact points to a ZeroBounce validated email. These additional contact points greatly expand the ability of ZeroBounce customers to reach their target audience across all marketing channels; such as email and digital advertising, including the "walled gardens" of social media and beyond. "We have worked with Versium for many years. We've been fortunate to call them a customer and now, a key partner in our shared efforts to bring greater impact and efficiency to both B2C and B2B marketers. Versium's industry-leading identity data technology and underlying data working in combination with our email verifier make this a natural collaboration with a big upside," said ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase.The email verification market is growing because of the ubiquity that email plays in business and the current focus of B2B marketers because of the expanding market. Market data across the board shows a growing opportunity:The global email marketing market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase to $17.9 billion by 2027. (Statista, 2021)There are 4 billion daily email users. This number is expected to climb to 4.6 billion by 2025. (Statista, 2021)78% of marketers in 2020 said email is important to overall company success, compared to 71% in 2019. (Litmus, 2020)16% of all emails never make it into the inbox. (Email Tool Tester, 2019)90% of content marketers say email engagement is the top metric they track to measure content performance. (Content Marketing Institute, 2020)"ZeroBounce is an essential partner for Versium. In the digital world, and especially today during this work-from-home paradigm, email is a dominant form of communication and a digital identifier - used as a means to target online advertising. Having a platinum validation service like ZeroBounce ensures that our customers are sending email that can be successfully delivered and that digital advertising is reaching the appropriate targets." said Chris Matty, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Versium.Adds Matty: "It is a powerful partnership. Versium receives world-class email verification from ZeroBounce and we are able to provide additional identity and insights data, significantly improving ZeroBounce customer's marketing efforts." About VersiumVersium is a data technology company that operates an industry leading identity resolution and insights engine which powers a suite of data technology solutions that help B2B and B2C marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium has spent 9+ years building proprietary data assets which includes over 2 billion contact points across 30 million North American companies, 60+ million business professionals and 270 million consumer households. The company's insight solution incorporates over 2 trillion insights attributes. The result is the industry's richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that automates data enrichment, hygiene, ETL standardization, and transformation. Versium enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand, and reach their most ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. For more information, please visit http://www.versium.com.Media ContactMichelle Michaels, Versium, 1-800-395-0164, marketing@versium.comTwitter SOURCE Versium 