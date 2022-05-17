Customers Gain Seamless Access to Industry-leading Identity Technology and Data
REDMOND, Wash., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, data technology company Versium announced its partnership with Treasure Data, a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP). Versium and Treasure Data's partnership announcement coincides with the launch of Versium's Treasure Box, a ready-to-use integration within Treasure Data's CDP. The partnership will bring together Versium's powerful identity data technology solutions and Treasure Data's industry best-of-breed smart CDP that powers the entire business to shape customer centricity in the age of digital transitions and transformation.
Treasure Boxes enable faster time-to-value & shorter time-to-deployment and allow businesses to achieve light-speed acceleration of customer data applications using pre-built code, components, visualization, and applications. Versium helps customers gain greater value from their first-party data, making it more effective, and better utilized for significantly more marketing impact. The company accomplishes this by delivering powerful data enrichment solutions leveraging the company's identity resolution technology and proprietary identity and insights data that can be associated with first-party data. The end result is a better understanding of who a customer is based on their characteristics, for both businesses and consumers, and additional contact points for more effective ability to reach them across all marketing channels.
"Whether it is the third-party cookies going away, or it's privacy, or it's simply having more data-driven marketing, there is tremendous emphasis and additional focus being put on first-party data and maximizing its value. CDP solutions are playing an increasingly critical role in centralizing all of the different data assets that an enterprise has relative to the customer journey and the different touchpoints that a person or customer has during that journey. The partnership with Treasure Data will help Treasure Data customers improve segmenting and achieving better activation and reach across all marketing channels. Ultimately companies will experience better data-driven marketing ROI," said Chris Matty, chief revenue officer and co-founder, Versium.
Treasure Data is the data backbone to enterprise-wide customer centricity that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize value and protect privacy for the customer and the business. The Treasure Data CDP makes it easy to understand and engage with each customer in a highly personalized way with a unified data, insights, and engagement strategy across the enterprise–in marketing, sales, and service. Flexible and open-by-design, Treasure Data CDP is vendor-agnostic and able to connect to all components of existing tech stacks available in the market, seamlessly.
"The collaboration between Treasure Data and Versium will allow for Treasure Data's CDP to become an even more powerful data-enabling solution. The ability to connect Versium's data enrichment APIs into the Treasure Data CDP to deliver additional identity contact points and insight data will provide great value to our customers," said John Baudino, VP, alliances & partnerships, Treasure Data.
Adds Matty: "CDPs are centralizing data and creating a platform to do things such as data enrichment, segmenting, and activation. A CDP can be used to enable anything from dynamic website creation to digital advertising activation. Centralizing that data in a single location is crucial for the most efficient use of first-party data and to ensure evolving modern regulatory compliance. When it comes to digital activation and enriched first-party data, Versium will help eliminate the reliance on third-party cookies for ad targeting."
To learn more, access the Versium Treasure Box.
About Versium
Versium is a data technology company that enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium's industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium's proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry's richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers. For more information, please visit https://versium.com.
About Treasure Data
Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to shape customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. To learn more, visit http://www.treasuredata.com.
