Artemis I expected to reach lunar orbit in several days

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA lauds the first mission launch of NASA's Artemis program, which lifted off at 1:47 a.m. today from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch went forward after overcoming technical challenges and weather issues which caused earlier postponements. The uncrewed Artemis I is the first in a series of missions to build a long-term human presence on the Moon and explore the lunar south pole for the first time.


