If You Are a U.S. Headquartered Lending Institution That Owned, Held, Purchased, or Sold a Loan or Interest in a Loan With Interest Payable to You at a Rate Based Upon U.S. Dollar LIBOR, Which Rates Adjusted At Any Time Between August 1, 2007 and May 31, 2010, You May Be Eligible for a Payment from a Settlement Totaling $425,000