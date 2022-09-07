Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Court has allowed a lawsuit known as Vida Longevity Fund, LP v. Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York, Case No. 1:19-cv-06004-ALC-DCF (S.D.N.Y), to be a class action on behalf of a "Class," or group of people, that may include you. The lawsuit alleges that Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York ("Defendant") breached the contracts with SUL I, SUL IV, UL I, UL II, UL III, and UL LPR policyowners by imposing cost of insurance ("COI") rates that were in violation of the policy provisions. Defendant denies the lawsuit claims. The Court has not decided who is right or wrong. The Court has not yet set a trial date.

WHO IS A CLASS MEMBER ?

Tags