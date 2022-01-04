If you purchased certain microcap stocks between January 2003 and June 2003, you may be eligible for distribution from the Brian Lines et al. Fair Fund By JND Legal Administration Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Legal Administration announces the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York approved a plan for the distribution of the Brian Lines et al. Fair Fund. On December 19, 2007, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") filed a lawsuit against brothers Brian N. Lines and Scott S. Lines, six entities controlled by the Lines brothers (the "LOM Entities"), and six other defendants (collectively, the "Defendants") alleging that, between January 2003 through June 2003, the defendants engaged in a pair of separate, but similar, fraudulent schemes in which the Defendants manipulated the stock prices of two microcap companies, Sedona Software Solutions, Inc. and SHEP Technologies, Inc. To date, Brian Lines, Scott Lines, and the LOM Entities have paid the full amounts ordered, which total $2,532,321. These funds, together with the $263,693.82 recovered from Curtis, comprise the Fair Fund of approximately $2.9 million (the "Fair Fund") established by the Court's December 19, 2019 Order, pursuant to Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, so that the Fair Fund could be distributed to harmed investors.Company (Trading Symbol) [Relevant Period start and end dates (inclusive)]:Sedona Software Solutions, Inc. (SSSI) [1/21/2003 through 1/29/2003]; andSHEP Technologies, Inc. (STLOF) [2/19/2003 through 6/24/2003]; On December 19, 2019, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York appointed Miller Kaplan Arase LLP as Tax Administrator. The Court also appointed JND Legal Administration as Distribution Agent (the "Distribution Agent") on December 20, 2019. On December 2, 2021, the Court approved a plan for the distribution of the Brian Lines et al. Fair Fund (the "Plan"). The Plan is publicly available at www.SECvBrianLinesetalFairFund.com.If you purchased one or more of the securities set forth above during the corresponding Relevant Period(s) and would like to be considered for eligibility for a distribution from the Brian Lines et al. Fair Fund, you must submit a completed and signed Proof of Claim Form ("Claim Form"), including adequate supporting documentation of your purchases and a completed tax certification, to the Distribution Agent by the Filing Deadline. The Claim Form is available at www.SECvBrianLinesetalFairFund.com. You may send your Claim Form to the Distribution Agent; Claim Forms must be postmarked no later than March 30, 2022 if sent by First Class Mail; and if not by First Class Mail, received by the Distribution Agent by March 30, 2022. Claim Forms should be directed to the following address:Brian Lines et al. Fair Fund c/o JND Legal Administration PO Box 91405 Seattle, WA 98111 Brokers, Dealers, and other nominees that may have records of purchasers of the Eligible Securities during the Relevant Period must notify the respective beneficial owners within fourteen (14) days of receipt of the Notice Packet so that beneficial owners may timely file a claim or provide to the Distribution Agent within fourteen (14) days of receipt a list of last known names and addresses for all beneficial owners for whom the record holders purchased the Eligible Securities during the Relevant Period.Additional information regarding the Brian Lines et al. Fair Fund, including the Distribution Plan, the Notice, the Claim Form, relevant deadlines, and related materials are available on the Distribution Website at www.SECvBrianLinesetalFairFund.com. You may obtain additional information or request copies of the Claim Form by contacting the Distribution Agent toll-free at (833) 961-3965, emailing info@SECvBrianLinesetalFairFund.com, or writing to:Brian Lines et al. Fair Fund c/o JND Legal Administration PO Box 91405 Seattle, WA 98111Please check the website www.SECvBrianLinesetalFairFund.com frequently for updates. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-purchased-certain-microcap-stocks-between-january-2003-and-june-2003-you-may-be-eligible-for-distribution-from-the-brian-lines-et-al-fair-fund-301450474.htmlSOURCE JND Legal Administration No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 