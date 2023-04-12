Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice is being jointly issued by the law firm Barnow and Associates, P.C. and Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC and has been authorized by the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of King, in Easter v. Sound Generations (No. 21-2-16953-4 SEA).

A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against Sound Generations ("Defendant") relating to a cyberattack against Defendant's computer systems that Defendant publicly reported on or about December 7, 2021 (the "Data Incident"). The computer systems possibly affected by the Data Incident potentially contained personal and protected health information of certain individuals. Plaintiffs claim that Defendant was responsible for failing to prevent the Data Incident and assert claims such as negligence, negligence per se, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of implied contract, unjust enrichment, and violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act. Defendant denies all of the claims.


