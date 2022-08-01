(PRNewsfoto/Institute for Health Metrics an)

New analysis also sheds light on impact of Medicaid expansion on health care spending

SEATTLE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new state-level analysis of health care costs after implementation of the Affordable Care Act shows wide variations in system-wide health care spending across states. The study, conducted by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine and published today in the journal Health Affairs, reveals that differences in spending between states have increased over time, suggesting that some states are more effective at controlling rising health care costs than others. IHME's analysis also sheds light on the spending changes associated with Medicaid expansion on health care spending.

