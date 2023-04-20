Map showing water depths scenarios in the Lake Champlain-Richelieu River basin. Source: IJC (CNW Group/International Joint Commission)

 By International Joint Commission

OTTAWA, ON and WASHINGTON DC, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The International Joint Commission (IJC) is announcing that the data mapping products, tools and models that resulted from the International Lake Champlain-Richelieu River Study Board (Board) study are now publicly available.


