VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iLamp Oregon is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured the full territorial rights for iLamp and all its current and future applications for the State of Oregon, paving the way for a revolutionary transformation of the State's Green-Technology initiatives and Smart-City infrastructure. This significant milestone is supported by a $4.6m capital investment which has enabled iLamp Oregon to purchase the territory rights, bestowing the company with full and exclusive sales, distribution, manufacturing, marketing and sublicensing rights. 


