EVERETT, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iliki Conner joins the RANDYS Worldwide network of companies from the aerospace industry; where she spent over twenty years in progressive career growth. This position is a newly created role at RANDYS; designed to provide coaching and guidance, along with scalability to the Human Resources function as the organization continues to grow. Iliki's background in strategic Human Resources leadership, culture identification, organizational development, employee engagement, and leadership coaching are welcome assets to help RANDYS continue to bring top talent to our company.
Investing in talent in the Human Resources arena provides additional focus on strategies related to three important areas of focus. These areas include People, Systems and Process. While all of the leaders at RANDYS are charged with focusing on all three within their respective areas, adding more strength to the HR function provides support to all of our functional areas with special attention to People, and affords our employees the support needed to do their best work.
"What Iliki brings to our company is a broad range of skills and solid business and HR acumen in working with our senior management staff" says Kevin Kaestner, CEO. "As RANDYS diversifies our company through distribution and acquisition, Iliki will play a very large role in managing the scalability of our human capital resources throughout the organization."
"I'm excited and energized to be a part of the RANDYS executive leadership team, to learn about this fast-paced and innovative industry, and to help the organization to scale for the longer-term future. I look forward to being a part of building our organization by delivering strategies that inspire an even greater focus on our people."
Established in 1982 and based in Everett, Washington, RANDYS Worldwide® is the leading distributor of aftermarket drivetrain and performance parts for the general automotive, motorsports, and off-road enthusiast. With a variety of products for cars, SUVs, and light duty trucks, RANDYS' core business is focused on the distribution and manufacturing of parts through four major company brands: RANDYS Worldwide, Yukon Gear & Axle®, USA Standard Gear® and Zumbrota Drivetrain. RANDYS also has the industry's only fully integrated differential search finder, DiffWizard that provides consumers with direct search results on their specific drivetrain needs. To learn more about RANDYS Worldwide, visit http://www.randysworldwide.com.