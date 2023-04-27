(PRNewsfoto/Imagesource, Inc)

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc. the manufacturer of ILINX-the world's most flexible process improvement platform-has announced the official re-launch of the LinkedIn based ILINX User Community. The ILINX User Community brings together professionals from various industries to share knowledge, best practices, and insights into optimizing business processes and driving organizational efficiency.


