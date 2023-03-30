(PRNewsfoto/Imagesource, Inc)

 By Imagesource, Inc, Quinault Indian Nation

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., manufacturer of ILINX – the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, is proud to highlight its partnership and collaboration with the Quinault Indian Nation to improve member services and create operational efficiencies throughout the organization. The ImageSource team leveraged its expertise and the ILINX platform to help the Nation innovate business processes and deliver critical services, including a public health crisis response.


