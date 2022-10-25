Imagesource, Inc Logo

OLYMPIA, Wash. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Process-innovation leader ImageSource, Inc. has rolled out a new flagship website at ImageSourceInc.com. The new site is easier to navigate for visitors and better communicate the company's position as a top-tier provider of content and process-improvement solutions leveraging the ILINX® platform.

