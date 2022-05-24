Formerly with What Do You Meme?, Lee brings deep financial experience to the Hunt A Killer team
SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hunt A Killer, the immersive entertainment company and makers of the popular mystery, sci-fi, and horror-themed games, announced today that Jonathan Lee has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Lee will begin his new position effective immediately.
"We're thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the team," said Ryan Hogan, Hunt A Killer CEO and Co-Founder. "The company is charting new directions in our product portfolio and consumer offerings. Jonathan's finance expertise and experience in the gaming industry will help us continue our company goal of providing new and exciting entertainment experiences to people across the world."
Lee has fifteen years of experience as a CFO. Prior to working at Hunt A Killer, he was the CFO at What Do You Meme?, a popular new-age party game. During his five years with the company, Lee was instrumental in elevating it to the #1 market share in adult board games. Prior to that, Lee spent a decade in the CSR and renewable energy industry following a successful career in the financial markets at Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers. As CFO at Hunt A Killer, Lee will play a critical role in expanding the company into new avenues of entertainment, product development, and alternative consumer markets.
"Hunt A Killer is one of the most exciting stories in gaming today and with its exceptional content, it's poised for expansion," said Jonathan Lee, Hunt A Killer CFO. "Joining the company at this time is a tremendous opportunity and I'm looking forward to being a part of its continued growth trajectory."
Over the past year, Hunt A Killer has expanded its entertainment offerings from subscription boxes and all-in-one games to the creation of books, an immersive jigsaw puzzle, and more experiences soon to be announced. The company has also garnered new partnerships in recent years and has created immersive stories and products with Lionsgate, Scholastic, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, and Agatha Christie Ltd.
ABOUT HUNT A KILLER
Since 2016, Hunt A Killer has disrupted conventional forms of storytelling by delivering physical items, documents, and puzzles to tell immersive stories that bring people together. What started as an in-person event has now grown to a thriving entertainment company. Hunt A Killer strives to create meaningful experiences that are unbound by traditional mediums or genres and redefine how stories are told. Find out if you have what it takes at huntakiller.com.
