iMocha and Microsoft collaborate to Simplify Assessment of Business Language Skills with AI-EnglishPro

 By iMocha

The collaborative AI stack developed by iMocha using Microsoft Azure is transforming assessment for customer-facing roles

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iMocha, the world's largest skills intelligence & assessment platform, in collaboration with Microsoft announced the launch of its advanced AI-EnglishPro. Powered by the Microsoft Azure Cloud and Azure AI, this new product will transform how enterprises assess business English proficiency and competency for different job roles, significantly reducing hiring time.


