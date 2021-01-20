Impel NeuroPharma Announces U.S. Food & Drug Administration Acceptance Of New Drug Application For INP104 For The Acute Treatment Of Migraine

FDA Conditionally Accepts Trade Name, TRUDHESA(TM), Pending Approval of the NDA, and Sets PDUFA Goal Date of September 6, 2021 Company's Lead Candidate is Based on Impel's Proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) Technology, and is the First and Only Delivery System to Explore the Vascular-Rich Upper Nasal Space as a Therapeutically Viable Treatment Pathway