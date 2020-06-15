Four Scientific Poster Presentations Support the Potential of INP104 to Fulfill Key Unmet Needs and If Approved, Become a Transformative New Therapeutic Option for Acute Migraine Additional Data from STOP 301, the Company's Pivotal Phase 3 Study of INP104 for Acute Migraine, Found Majority of Patients Reported INP104 Easy to Use and Preferred Over Current Acute Therapy Impel NeuroPharma Plans to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) in the Second Half of 2020