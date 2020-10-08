Impel NeuroPharma Presents Data From Pivotal Phase 3 Registration Study Of INP104 For The Treatment Of Acute Migraine At 2020 Migraine Trust Virtual Symposium

66.3% of Patients Reported Pain Relief Within Two Hours of Treatment with Rapid Uptake via the Upper Nasal Space Resulting in Onset of Relief as Early as 15 Minutes for Some Patients Data Suggest Use of Impel's Proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD®) Technology with DHE May Offer Convenience, Clinical Benefit for Acute Migraine Patients