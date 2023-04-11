Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Leaders from Regence, MultiCare, and MCG will discuss their effective burden reduction efforts via automation technology

SEATTLE, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MCG Health, part of the Hearst Health network and an industry leader in evidence-based guidance and technology, announces its senior interoperability experts will join their counterparts from Regence and MultiCare Connected Care to present at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition. The health IT innovators will discuss their recent success with automating prior authorization processes through newly developed technology and standards. The 2023 HIMSS event, happening April 17-22 in Chicago, Illinois, unites exceptional thought leaders in health information and technology to inspire education, innovation, and cross-industry collaboration.


Tags