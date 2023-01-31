Fisher Improvement Technologies

CONCORD, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Improvement Technologies (FIT) is excited to announce the launch of a new 95-minute course on the intentional and practical application of Human and Organizational Performance (HOP) principles. This course will provide valuable insights and engaging breakdowns from two of the industry's leading thought leaders, Rob Fisher and Lewis Senior. Together, they will provide a comprehensive understanding of the key principles needed to "Do HOP Right!". This workshop can be purchased today by joining the FIT Online learning platform (online.improvewithfit.com).

The Intentional & Practical Application of HOP Principles course will focus on how leader knowledge, language, and behaviors drive improvement. By understanding these concepts, leaders can better determine what they need to say, know, and do a little bit differently when dealing with an error or mistake. This can result in effective resolutions and valuable learning opportunities.


