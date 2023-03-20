Support Local Journalism


The Nonprofit Calls on Donors to Close the Water Funding Gap to Help Tackle Rising Hunger

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report from Action Against Hunger, fewer than 30% of appeals for humanitarian support for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) related programs were met in 2022, leaving an average funding gap of 70.3%. Released one day before World Water Day (March 22), the analysis looked at available data for 41 countries that used the UN humanitarian system to request humanitarian assistance for WASH programs in 2022, and highlights the connection between decreased water funding and growing hunger.


