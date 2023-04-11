Support Local Journalism


Geneverse furthers its eco-friendly business practices by making EcoCart's more sustainable ecommerce option available to customers. And over Earth Day weekend, this option is FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geneverse, indoor-safe solar power station brand, has partnered with EcoCart to make the ecommerce marketplace more sustainable. The collaboration aims to reduce the environmental impact of online shopping and promote sustainable business practices inline with Geneverse's core values.


