SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biologist and famed atheist Richard Dawkins has repeatedly described a test that he predicted would prove evolution, but now, mounting scientific evidence shows that the same test instead proves intelligent design (ID), says Discovery Institute's Center for Science & Culture. 

"On its own terms, the Dawkins test for evolution has come up for ID," said geologist Casey Luskin, associate director of the Center for Science & Culture. "Dawkins set up a test for Darwinian evolution versus ID, and now needs to live with his own repeated statements."


