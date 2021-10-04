In October, RSV Awareness Month Recognized by Patients, Providers, Advocates By National Coalition for Infant Health Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The National Coalition for Infant Health educates and advocates for patient-centered care for infants and their families. By National Coalition for Infant Health Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coalition for Infant Health and allied organizations, health care providers, patients and advocates will recognize October as national #RSVAwareness Month to elevate awareness about respiratory syncytial virus, a seasonal virus that can be very serious for infants and young children. The awareness month efforts will highlight the signs and symptoms of RSV, the impact on infants and young children, and protective measures.Throughout October the hashtag #RSVAwareness will be used to share stories and resources about RSV to help parents, caregivers, health care providers and policymakers understand that RSV is a dangerous virus and that all infants are at risk, especially those born preterm or with underlying health conditions. RSV is a highly contagious seasonal virus that causes respiratory infections including pneumonia and bronchiolitis. It can be serious, even deadly, for some babies and young children, requiring hospitalization and intensive care. Parents and caregivers often confuse the signs and symptoms of RSV for the common cold or flu. But RSV is far from the cold and flu.RSV season usually runs from October to March. But this summer, according to the CDC, hospitals and doctor's offices saw a significant spike in cases of RSV, causing alarm among health care providers and parents.Cameron's RSV StoryDeskin's RSV StoryAdam's RSV StoryRSV Fast FactsRSV is a highly contagious seasonal virus that can cause severe respiratory infectionsRSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for babies less than one year oldOn average, babies less than one year old are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized for RSV than for the fluRSV disproportionately impacts low-income and minority communitiesRSV is the most common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in babies less than one year oldAll babies and young children are at risk of RSVRSV season usually runs from October to MarchRSV can live on surfaces for hoursSigns and Symptoms of RSV CoughRunny noseStruggling to breathe (breastbone sinks inward when breathing)Difficulty eatingLethargyWheezingRSV Prevention TipsWash hands oftenAvoid taking your baby into large crowdsCover coughs and sneezesClean and sanitize surfaces frequently, including toysAvoid contact with sick peopleDon't smoke around your babyTo learn more about RSV, visit our RSV resources page.About the National Coalition for Infant HealthThe National Coalition for Infant Health is a collaborative of professional, clinical, community health, and family support organizations focused on education and advocacy to promote patient-centered care for infants and their families. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-october-rsv-awareness-month-recognized-by-patients-providers-advocates-301391815.htmlSOURCE National Coalition for Infant Health 