...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690,
WA691, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin
and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Increasing Access: National Nonprofit Offers Free Tech Training to Underrepresented Racial Minorities, Announces 2022 Enrollment
SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- National nonprofit Reskill Americans is excited to announce open enrollment for its tuition-free software development training program, which starts on Oct. 3, 2022. The seven-month online training is offered to anyone who self-identifies as an underrepresented racial minority, no prior experience required. With STEM talent in high demand, Reskill Americans aims to lower the barriers to access for people of color and address the need to find and train talent, regardless of background.
To enroll, participants must have an accurate LinkedIn profile and photo, a computer with internet access, and the ability to work legally in the U.S. Those looking to jumpstart their career in tech can enroll now through Sept. 30 atwww.reskillamericans.org.
Founded by tech veterans, Reskill Americans launched its inaugural program in 2021 with more than 2,000 participants from 42 states, and alumni have been hired at businesses of all sizes.
"We were encouraged by our 2021 enrollment and hope to enroll even more people this year," said Reskill Americans Founder Femi Akinde. "By eliminating pre-existing barriers to tech training and providing it tuition-free, Reskill Americans is proud to help create access for as many underrepresented minorities as possible."
The program enables participants to learn from anywhere, at any time; receive tailored instruction and mentorship; and graduate with a portfolio of work samples. Graduates will earn a certificate of completion in either web development or UX/UI design and may have the opportunity to join the nonprofit's apprenticeship program.
"Reskill Americans really prepared me for my role as a software engineer at McDonald's — I wouldn't have this job without them," said Jalen Harris, a 2021 Reskill Americans alum. "Not only did I learn the skills needed to be successful, but they also offered invaluable networking opportunities and other resources."
Reskill Americans provides tuition-free software development training, mentorship and community to unemployed, underemployed and career-switching historically underrepresented racial minorities across the U.S. to help them launch a career in tech. The organization eliminates traditional barriers to access so that aspiring tech professionals with no prior experience can enroll in its rigorous, instructor–led online program. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit funds its tuition-free program through donations and a fee-for-placement model. For more information, visit www.reskillamericans.org.