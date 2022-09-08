Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- National nonprofit Reskill Americans is excited to announce open enrollment for its tuition-free software development training program, which starts on Oct. 3, 2022. The seven-month online training is offered to anyone who self-identifies as an underrepresented racial minority, no prior experience required. With STEM talent in high demand, Reskill Americans aims to lower the barriers to access for people of color and address the need to find and train talent, regardless of background.

Reskill Americans offers free tech training to underrepresented racial minorities, enrollment is open now through Sept. 30, 2022.

Tags