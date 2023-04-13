Support Local Journalism


Nia Tero Initiatives Center Indigenous Stories with Essential Knowledge for Healing the Planet

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Indigenous-made storytelling projects supported by Nia Tero have been honored by the 2023 Webby Awards. Seedcast, a podcast about Indigenous experiences of relationship to the Earth, is nominated for Best Podcast Episode in the area of Arts & Culture. Reciprocity Project, a global storytelling movement supporting Indigenous creatives, is an honoree in the category of "Websites and Mobile Sites - Diversity, Equity & Inclusion."


