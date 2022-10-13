(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag)

(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag)

 By Indigo Ag

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Growing Network of Leading Agribusinesses Speeds Total Enrollment To 5.5M Acres

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the voluntary agricultural carbon credit market continues to grow in value, Indigo Agriculture today announced an additional seven carbon farming collaborators have joined the effort to help farmers access this new sustainability-focused revenue stream. Working with Indigo to reach 30 states representing nearly 80 percent of U.S. cropland, the companies offer wide-ranging expertise, with capabilities across finance, inputs, data management, and more. Indigo's collaborative approach equips farmers with the flexibility to enter the carbon market supported by advisers in their communities that they already know and trust, a key consideration for those looking to get started.

Tags