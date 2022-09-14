The recipients of 2022 IDSA Awards include pioneering industrial designers and educators.
SEATTLE, September 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of the 2022 IDSA Awards were revealed live on September 14, 2022, as part of IDSA's annual International Design Conference (IDC)® in Seattle, WA.
The awards ceremony, held in person at Benaroya Hall and livestreamed to a virtual audience, was hosted by ClayVon Lowe, IDSA, At-Large Director of Awards on IDSA's Board of Directors and Chair of IDSA's Awards Committee.
ACADEMY OF FELLOWS
Peter Haythornwaite, FIDSA, was inducted into IDSA's prestigious Academy of Fellows.
Haythornwaite discovered Industrial Design at the University of Auckland in the 1960s and progressed to post-graduate studies at the University of Illinois. He worked at Henry Dreyfuss Associates in New York City and led the University of Auckland's design program. He also worked with Charles W. Pelly, FIDSA, at DesignworksUSA and later formed Peter Haythornthwaite Design.
His many design awards include an IDEA Gold and his work is represented in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art. An early advocate of what came to be called "Design Thinking," he co-established Equip Design Integration Consultants, which conceived and delivered the New Zealand Government's "Better by Design" program and the State of Victoria's "Design to Business" initiative.
Haythornwaite became an IDSA member in 1978 and has invited IDSA associates to inform New Zealand businesses and government about the value of design. He has received the 2003 John Britten award and a 2016 Royal Honour, "Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit," for services to design. One of his nominators wrote that "Peter contributed to a global Industrial Design explosion that is seldom seen in a single person's work... and he is admired by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him."
The first New Zealander to be made a Fellow of IDSA was Joseph Sinel, FIDSA, in 1965. Sinel worked in California and was reportedly the first person to set up a consultancy using the words "Industrial Design." Almost 60 years later, IDSA is proud to welcome another pioneering industrial designer from New Zealand as a Fellow.
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The 2022 recipients of IDSA's Individual Achievement Award are Dr. Lorraine Justice, FIDSA, Dean Emerita and Professor of Industrial Design, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), and Bruce Hannah, IDSA, Professor Emeritus, Pratt Institute.
Dr. Lorraine Justice has dedicated her career of 40+ years to promoting, strengthening, and supporting Industrial Design in the United States and around the world. Prior to joining the faculty at RIT, Justice was Dean for seven years at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where she helped raise funding to bring the Zaha Hadid Innovation Tower to the PolyU campus to house the School of Design—a first in Hong Kong. Before that, she was the Director of the Industrial Design program at Georgia Tech for six years, and previously worked in industry and as a professor at The Ohio State University for over 10 years. Justice is a Fellow of IDSA and the author of "The Future of Design." She conducts international workshops on the future of design and technology for corporations, governments, and non-profit organizations. One of her nominators wrote that Justice "is equally determined in a boardroom, classroom, and every community she selflessly serves. She has mentored generations of students, resulting in extraordinary global designers delivering the highest quality of life for people of all ages and abilities, with equity."
Bruce Hannah is a 1963 Pratt Institute graduate who joined the Industrial Design department as a professor in the early 1970s. He went on to chair the department and, after retiring in 2015, was named Professor Emeritus. Hannah began collaborating on seating for Knoll in the late 1960s. In 1990, his iconic Hannah Desk System was awarded "Design of the Decade" by IDSA. His other notable honors include 1st Designer in Residence at Cooper Hewitt - National Design Museum in 1992 and the Federal Presidential Design Achievement Award in the year 2000 for his "Unlimited by Design" exhibit. For his significant contributions to Industrial Design education, Hannah received IDSA's Education Award in 1998 and the Rowena Reed Kostellow Award in 2003. One of his nominators wrote that Hannah "is certainly an important part of the history of Industrial Design, the teaching at Pratt Institute, and the industry as a whole."
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The 2022 recipient of IDSA's Special Achievement Award is Brett Lovelady, IDSA, founder and partner, Astro Studios.
Brett Lovelady founded Astro Studios in 1994 to blend the value of design with technology and cultural insights. Since then, he has become one of America's top design leaders, and Astro Studios has become an international powerhouse in industrial design by creating industry-leading products for the likes of Nike, Microsoft, HP, Herman Miller, Xbox, and many more. Astro and Lovelady have received numerous industry recognitions—including multiple International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), the first IDSA Catalyst Award, and two BusinessWeek Design of the Decade awards. Lovelady and Astro also expanded beyond design in 2007 when they spun-off Astro Gaming into an industry-leading, high-performance e-Sports company. Lovelady continues to have a tremendous impact on the career successes of designers through his guidance and mentorship, furthering his influence on the next generation of leaders. As one of his nominators wrote, "There is nobody better than Brett—to both work for and learn from—in the industry."
EDUCATION AWARD
The 2022 recipient of IDSA's Education Award is Dr. Sébastian Proulx, Associate Professor of Design, The Ohio State University.
Dr. Sébastian Proulx holds a PhD in Design and a Master of Applied Science in Design and Complexity from the University of Montreal, where he also completed postdoctoral studies at the Public Health Research Center and was an instructor in the School of Design for 12 years. At The Ohio State, Proulx is a hands-on professor and program coordinator who inspires his colleagues with responsible, inclusive, and future-oriented design education.
His collaboration with faculty and students resulted in the founding of the DESIS Lab, investigating design for social innovation and sustainability. He proposed to start vertical design charrettes in the Industrial Design program to elevate students' communication with each other and with industry. He also was a trailblazer in the department for securing both an affordable learning grant to allow ID students to share their leftover prototyping materials and for championing a racial equity fund to bring design justice work to his classroom.
"Sébastien is a dedicated design educator and design researcher who cares about his students and society," one of his nominators wrote. "His work ethic and passion for teaching are features that set him apart. He is accessible to his students, and he knows how to motivate and inspire."
YOUNG EDUCATOR AWARD
The 2022 recipient of IDSA's Young Educator Award is Aziza Cyamani, IDSA, Assistant Professor of Product Design, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL).
Aziza Cyamani is a multidisciplinary designer with specialized training in user-centered design, visual communication, product development, and sustainable systems. She received her master's degrees in Industrial Design and Sustainable Environments from Iowa State University and is currently developing a Product Design program at UNL.
Cyamani enjoys working with students and educators and using her skills to create entities that promote equity for all. She has co-edited and contributed multiple articles to IDSA's INNOVATION Magazine, including a limited series highlighting the diverse voices of academia on mainstream Industrial Design issues. For the past two years, she co-emceed IDSA's Education Symposium and currently serves on the IDEA Jury. This is all on top of her work with UNL faculty to build a more robust Product Design minor, and to connect students to globally complex problems that have rendered purposeful and innovative design solutions.
"Aziza cares deeply about empowering students and about the issues of diversity and inclusion that concern us," one of her nominators wrote. "She was essentially the foundation to my education as an industrial designer."
IDSA AWARDS COMMITTEE
All candidates who qualify for annual IDSA Awards are rigorously evaluated by IDSA's Awards Committee and subsequently approved by IDSA's Board of Directors before being presented with the recognition they have earned.
The 2022 IDSA Awards Committee is led by ClayVon Lowe, IDSA, with members Betsy Barnhart, IDSA, Shea Tillman, IDSA, Jasmine Kent, IDSA, Sheng-Hung Lee, IDSA, Nancy Perkins, FIDSA, and George McCain, FIDSA.
MORE INFORMATION
