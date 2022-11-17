Carson College of Business (PRNewsfoto/Carson College of Business)

Carson College of Business (PRNewsfoto/Carson College of Business)

 By Washington State University Carson College of Business

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


32% say they plan to spend less this year—a significant drop since 2021, but on par with the height of the COVID 19 pandemic

PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As inflation becomes the biggest concern, Pacific Northwest shoppers aim to be more fiscally conservative with spending intentions this holiday season, mirroring those at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Washington State University's Carson College of Business.


Tags