SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With a ranking of 534, the company cemented its spot in the top 11 percent of the country's most successful private companies.

Led by Founder and CEO Daniel Todd, Influence Mobile has scaled rapidly since 2018, seeing a three-year revenue growth rate of 1,171  percent.  Influence Mobile is transforming a part of the mobile ecosystem that has largely remained untapped: rewards through advertising. As one of the only rewarded engagement providers, Influence Mobile has a proven track record of success both supporting app developers and publishers like Scopely, Playtika and Peak Games as well as mobile gamers looking to earn high-value rewards.

