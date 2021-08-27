Influence Mobile Named One of Washington's Best Workplaces in 2021 By Influence Mobile, Puget Sound Business Journal Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Updated 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Influence Mobile Logo (PRNewsfoto/Influence Mobile) By Influence Mobile, Puget Sound Business Journal Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced it was recognized as one of Washington's Best Workplaces by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Influence Mobile came in at the third spot in the small company category based on how the company scored in employee satisfaction surveys, benefits and compensation, leadership transparency, workplace perks and more.Led by founder and CEO Daniel Todd, Influence Mobile has always had an employee-first philosophy. Over the years as a business leader Todd has learned that what people care most about is having real ownership in their job, and having things clearly communicated to them. He instills these principles at Influence Mobile, promoting flexibility, encouraging social interaction and recognizing employees' contributions to the success of the company - which has been more important than ever during these unprecedented times. "Our motto at Influence Mobile is simple: treat others the way you want to be treated," said Todd. "It may seem cliche but I have found that when you follow that mantra both in your personal life and in the workplace, you tend to make decisions that are better for everyone. It's really proven to work as we've had no one leave the company voluntarily in the last five years."In addition to providing competitive benefits, wages and bonuses, Influence Mobile offers volunteer and mentorship opportunities with local organizations, hosts non-mandatory virtual happy hours to keep staff connected and recently commissioned a new team to help brainstorm ways to improve everyone's work/life balance which included sending out surveys to better get to know what the staff's current needs and likes are."We've been able to exceed our metrics and goals as a company because of the dedication and commitment from our employees at Influence Mobile," continued Todd. "I am so proud to see this team recognized for their success, especially during such times of uncertainty. I can't wait to see what we do next."Winners were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on August 26. For more information about Influence Mobile, visit www.influencemobile.com. About Influence Mobile Founded in 2012, Influence Mobile is a rewarded gaming platform that entices and nurtures high-value mobile gamers by engaging them with relevant rewards. With its owned and operated apps, including Rewarded Play, the GooglePlay Store's top rewarded gaming app in the US, Influence Mobile boasts a community of highly-engaged players that create ongoing value for its growing list of clients. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influence-mobile-named-one-of-washingtons-best-workplaces-in-2021-301364439.htmlSOURCE Influence Mobile 