The firm is opening a new space to support regional organizations in navigating the digital new world.

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - With the demand for digital transformation and innovation growing in the public sector, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the opening of its latest business unit in Arlington, Virginia. Strategically located in close proximity to key government facilities such as the Pentagon, Capitol Hill, and the Ronald Reagan National Airport, the new office will serve as a regional hub to support IT leaders in a variety of industries. McLean & Company and SoftwareReviews, divisions of the firm that specialize in HR and software marketing research and advisory services, respectively, will also serve organizations from the Arlington location. With direct access for in-person events and meetings, the latest Info-Tech space will facilitate collaboration and engagement with clients in the area, including Washington, DC.


