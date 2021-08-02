PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From generation to generation, native languages are bound to evolve, and words and idioms can lose their meanings and even take on new ones. This phenomenon has affected the way today's Christians perceive and interpret ancient covenants many centuries after they were originally composed. Christian author Naomi Alldridge has published a solution for this in her new book "Biblical Covenants: God's Eternal Agreement with Man," which uses modern language to help readers understand the Bible's foundational teachings and its relevance today.
Alldridge presents her expertise from over 50 years of ministering with her husband and teaching at Bible schools and is passionate about helping people to better understand the importance of Biblical covenants. She explains in her book, covenants are the perfect demonstration of God's love for humanity, acting as an essential framework for the Bible and as an agreement for Christians to live for God as they brought salvation to the entire world.
"While none of us can do anything about the generations before us, we can change our generation and influence the generations to come after us," Alldridge said. "To begin that process, we must accept the conditions of the New Covenant."
"Biblical Covenants: God's Eternal Agreement with Man"
ISBN: 978-1-6642-2652-4 (sc); 978-1-6642-2654-8 (hc); 978-1-6642-2653-1 (e)
Naomi Alldridge was born into the family of a pioneer pastor and then married a pastor. During her time in ministry, she was active in the leadership of children's clubs, teaching and producing memory activities. After the death of her husband, she went to Africa ministering for 12 years in a Theological College. Alldridge holds a BS degree in Human Resource Management and an MA degree in Theological Studies. She currently resides in Puyallup, Washington.
