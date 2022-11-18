Today, SANESolution is announcing that their groundbreaking gut health supplement, Viscera-3® with Tributyrin, a clinically researched and patent-pending form of gut-health superstar Butyrate, is now available for purchase on Amazon.
In the past two decades, scientists have discovered that the gut plays a significant role in long-term health and disease prevention. The cells and bacteria that make up the microbiome of the gut are not only responsible for correct digestion and nutrient absorption, but they also defend against a large number of diseases. Conversely, when the gut microbes are out of balance, a condition known as dysbiosis, it can lead to numerous health issues.
Matthew Olesiak, M.D., the Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, said, "The earliest and most obvious signs of poor gut health/dysbiosis are gas, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. Many people depend on anti-gas and bloating pills for relief, but these products, at best, offer only a temporary fix. Therefore, we wanted to create a product that helps to address the underlying cause of dysbiosis, so people may finally experience lasting relief and better health outcomes."
In a quest to make optimal gut health achievable for everyone, Dr. Olesiak and the scientists at SANESolution focused on Butyrate, a POSTbiotic metabolite shown to optimize gut function and provide widespread health benefits in numerous scientific studies. POSTbiotiics are the end product of bacterial fermentation of fiber in the lower colon. But then, Dr. Olesiak and his team made a shocking discovery.
"We found that creating a Butyrate supplement for gut health was impossible because the digestive process destroys POSTbiotic metabolites," said Dr. Olesiak. "From a medical perspective, the 'holy grail' of gut health would be to administer Butyrate directly into the gut. Finding a method to prevent supplemental Butyrate from being destroyed by the digestive system would be the largest breakthrough in gut health in the last century."
Dr. Olesiak and Jonathan Bailor, Founder and CEO of SANESolution, are thrilled to report that they arrived at this gut health 'holy grail' by adding a patent-pending form of Tributyrin to Viscera-3®, making it the first and only synergistic gut-supporting Butyrate formulation to survive digestion and successfully deliver the "optimal" POSTBiotic directly into the gut.
"We call it Viscera-3® because by bonding 3 molecules of the POSTBiotic Butyrate with one glycerol molecule, we prevent digestive destruction of the POSTBiotic and deliver the best gut and health support ever documented," explains Dr. Olesiak.
Recent independent clinical research studies echo Dr. Olesiak's optimism about the following benefits of the POSTBiotic in Visera-3®:
Supports digestive and gastrointestinal health, potentially reducing painful gas and bloating (1, 2)
Supports Reduced intestinal inflammation, which may ease symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) (3)
Supports immune health (4)
Soothes inflammation (5)
Support improved brain function (7, 8)
Supports weight loss/weight maintenance by potentially helping to boost metabolism and increasing insulin sensitivity (9)
During his research, Dr. Olesiak discovered four other nutrients also shown to synergistically and naturally support gut health, including magnesium and chromium, which he also included in the formula to create the ultimate supplement for a healthy gut and body.
Backed by this patent-pending molecular innovation, Viscera-3®, is the breakthrough POSTBiotic gut health product of 2022, as it addresses the root cause of digestive issues and supports the gas and bloating relief promised but not delivered by other digestive aids while promoting a healthy body.
Viscera-3® is available for purchase nationwide on Amazon for $19.99 per bottle containing 45 capsules. For more information on Viscera-3® or to purchase it, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Viscera-3-Postbiotics-TRI-Butyrate-Supplement/dp/B08GQF6B15
About SANESolution:
SANESolution is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANESolution's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at the Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, and UCLA, and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books, and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANESolution has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANESolution is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANESolution was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://store.sanesolution.com
SANE Viscera-3™ Ingredients:
Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)
Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)
CoreBiome™ Tributyrin
Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%
Ellagic Acid
Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins
Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.
