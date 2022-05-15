InnovatorsBox® welcomes two new strategic advisors: Cyndi Burnett, Director of Possibilities at Creativity and Education, and Alana Karen, Director of Search Platforms at Google, and Author. InnovatorsBox is dedicated to building a workplace for all by making culture, leadership, team building, and innovation accessible, relatable, and tangible.
WASHINGTON, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington, D.C. - InnovatorsBox welcomes two new strategic advisors: Cyndi Burnett, Director of Possibilities at Creativity and Education, and Alana Karen, Director of Search Platforms at Google, and Author. InnovatorsBox is dedicated to building a workplace for all by making culture, leadership, team building, and innovation accessible, relatable, and tangible. InnovatorsBox Advisors volunteer to share their expertise and insights with Founder and CEO, Monica H. Kang on how InnovatorsBox can continue to serve its global community more intentionally and effectively.
"'To go far, you must go together,' is a proverb I love," says Kang. "I'm grateful to have a team of experts and friends who will hold me accountable and challenge me to think deeper about how we grow as a company to serve our global community better. We're intentional in having a board of advisors who come from diverse industries, backgrounds, and cultures. I'm excited to welcome new members and thank former members who have been pivotal to our journey."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to support and contribute to InnovatorsBox and Monica's work," says Karen. "Enabling equal access has been core to my life's work, and I'm thrilled to work with an organization exploring the tangible ways to bring this to our workplace cultures."
Since 2016, several experts in industries such as business, law, creativity, and HR have joined InnovatorsBox as advisors to support its global cause.
In May 2019, nine advisors were selected to serve and have provided industry expertise support: Lola Han, a thought leader and the founder of compensation software company Kamsa, Terri Broussard Williams, philanthropist and a Head of Social Justice Policy & Partnerships, Public Policy, Corey Ponder, DEI and tech policy expert currently working in Strategic Partnerships at Instagram, Elena Pak, an executive in nonprofit management and advocate for positive social impact, Pierre Vigilance, population health advisor, educator, and strategist Genevieve Leveille, a speaker, and entrepreneur specializing in fintech, blockchain technology, and social impact, Ken Woosuk Choi, a senior journalist in South Korea, Michelle Settecase, an expert in female global leadership and diversity in the workplace, and Winston Chang, an expert in leadership, technology and branding in the private and public sectors.
In May 2022, Settecase, Han, Chang, and Leveille will retire from their roles but all share their sentiment toward continued support for InnovatorsBox's mission and growth.
"Monica and the team at InnovatorsBox continue to drive creativity and problem-solving in unusual ways," says Settecase."Their energy, passion, and dedication to developing opportunities to engage with clients and participants to build a community are endless. This is a group that seeks diverse perspectives and experiences and values to a very high degree. I found being associated with the group inspiring on multiple levels."
Monica says she is thankful for all the advisors who shared their time, expertise, and collaboration over the past years.
Ponder, Pak, Choi, Williams, and Vigilance will continue their roles as advisors.
"The joy of working with InnovatorsBox and Monica is in how it both inspires me and motivates me to think bigger and more expansively about my own impact," says Ponder, who has been an Advisory at InnovatorsBox since 2019. "When you look at InnovatorsBox, you will see an organization that learns as it grows, integrates its frameworks for creativity into its own organizational development, and does it all from a lens of inclusion and belonging that is refreshing."
If you're interested in providing your expertise while unlocking creativity for all, you can learn more about becoming an advisor by reaching out to InnovatorsBox in the contacts below.
