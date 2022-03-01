SEATTLE, Mar. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No longer maligned for being too ostentatious, gold and copper accents are making a comeback. Based on the success of its antique copper finish, INOX recently added vintage gold as an option to the Plateau 5-Pc Flatware Set. Plateau is a modern rustic design that fuses beveled edge handles with lustrous polished stainless steel utensils.
Our vintage gold finish adds a touch of opulence to your table settings," says Vijay Maheshwari. INOX Artisans Director goes on to point out the affordability of the vintage gold flatware sets. "Customers will love the look of these unique flatware sets as well as the fact that they aren't paying a premium for gold-plated silverware."
With a price tag of only $44.99US for the Plateau 5-piece place setting, this handcrafted vintage gold flatware will elevate day-to-day dining and special occasions.
Those shopping for artisan flatware for their dining table or as unique wedding or housewarming gifts will find handmade flatware sets in black, bronze, vintage gold, silver antique, nascent steel and mirror polished silver at INOX Flatware. Customers appreciate the heirloom quality of each unique flatware design.
INOX Artisans offers exclusive flatware sets, stainless steel serving pieces, bar accessories and cheese knife sets in many styles. Focusing on traditional blacksmith techniques passed down through generations, artisans forge and polish each piece by hand.
About INOX Artisans:
INOX Artisans sells unique stainless steel silverware, handmade in Moradabad, India. Moradabad is a city renowned worldwide for metalwork manufacturing and export. Our hardworking artisans work in hand-powered workshops consisting of a furnace, molding tools and polishing machine. All orders ship directly from our US warehouse.
We offer bulk order discounts to wholesalers and our affiliate program offers 15% commissions.