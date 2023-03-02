Trans-led tech nonprofit joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InReach has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.
This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.
"Already in 2023, over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the U.S., including a record number of bills targeting the rights of transgender people," said Jamie Sgarro, Co-Founder and Executive Director at InReach. "We are grateful to Fast Company for highlighting our work at such a critical time for our community and for recognizing the potential of innovative technology to increase resource access for LGBTQ+ people facing discrimination and persecution. Everyone deserves the safety and freedom to live authentically."
Over the last year, InReach announced a new brand identity, including a new name, logo, homesite, and tech platform. Today, InReach's free technology instantly matches LGBTQ+ people facing discrimination and persecution with affirming, independently verified medical and mental health care, immigration and other legal help, safe housing, food, education and employment, translation, community and spiritual support, and more critical services. InReach has verified services for LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, refugees and other immigrants, LGBTQ+ Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, the transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) community, LGBTQ+ youth and their caregivers, and more LGBTQ+ communities.
Since launching in 2016, the InReach App has exceeded 400,000 user sessions. Over 50 percent (260,000+) of user sessions occurred in 2022 as the demand for InReach spiked amidst unprecedented anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and sentiment sweeping across the U.S. Over the last year, all 50 U.S. states and D.C. had verified services listed and active users seeking affirming services on InReach. The organization's vision is to ensure every trans and queer person has on-demand access to the safe, affirming resources they need to thrive.
