Insignia Capital Group Announces Strategic Investment in Digital Marketing Agency New Engen

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Capital Group today announced the completion of an equity investment in New Engen, Inc. to accelerate the Seattle-based digital marketing agency's next stage of growth and expand its service offerings. The partnership will accelerate New Engen's impressive organic growth trajectory through strategic investments to enable the agency's vision to become a global leader in accountable digital marketing services, while continuing to enhance its current, comprehensive service portfolio."We are extremely excited to partner with the New Engen team," said Tony Broglio, Partner at Insignia Capital. "New Engen's best-in-class talent has an outstanding track record of providing exceptional customer and employee satisfaction that drives accountable growth for their clients. New Engen's ability to leverage and combine data with creative insights is unique and recognized by their diverse client roster of Fortune 500 companies and emerging digital brands. We look forward to supporting their continued growth and expansion of capabilities." "Insignia brings a wealth of industry expertise and experience scaling professional services companies," said Justin Hayashi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at New Engen, Inc. "In the coming months and years, we expect to partner with Insignia on acquisitions which will expand our capabilities and allow us to provide even greater value for our existing clients. Insignia also understands that New Engen is a product of the exceptional employees that work here and company culture that we have built. They fully support our mission to make New Engen a transformative and fulfilling experience for all employees."Insignia Capital will join the New Engen Board as part of the deal along with New Engen President Jon White. New Engen CEO Justin Hayashi and August Capital will also stay on as Board members. New Engen will continue to manage its day-to-day business independently and there are no plans to change staffing, organizational structure, or the agency's brand.Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to New Engen, Inc. Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to Insignia. About New EngenBorn digital, people-powered, data-driven, and strategically creative, New Engen is a growth-obsessed integrated marketing agency with deep, industry-shaping expertise across media, creative, market research, and analytics. New Engen partners with the world's most innovative brands to accelerate the execution of winning ideas in a rapidly shifting market to achieve breakthrough results. For more information, please visit https://www.newengen.com/.About Insignia Capital GroupInsignia Capital Group is a San Francisco Bay Area private equity firm focused on middle-market companies. Insignia partners with company founders and management teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential. The firm's principals have extensive experience building businesses across a range of industries including consumer, business services and healthcare. For more information please visit www.insigniacap.com. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insignia-capital-group-announces-strategic-investment-in-digital-marketing-agency-new-engen-301440637.htmlSOURCE Insignia Capital Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. 