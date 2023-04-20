Support Local Journalism


  • Company leading the industry into generative AI-powered solutions for the supply chain, AI-powered CAPA recommender first of many uses for Generative AI across Inspectorio's platform
  • Inspectorio invites all to attend a webinar on Generative AI and the Future of Supply Chain Management on May 10 at 9 am ET

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, continues to break barriers in the supply chain industry with today's introduction of the Inspectorio CAPA recommender, the world's first ChatGPT-driven generative AI tool to assist brands, retailers, suppliers, factories, and others with supply chain management.


